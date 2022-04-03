Nikos Engonopoulos | Athens | To April 30

The Kolonaki branch of the Ikastikos Kiklos DL galleries is presenting a selection of eight original and 22 numbered copies of works by Nikos Engonopoulos (1907-1985), one of the country’s most influential artists of the Thirties Generation and a pre-eminent proponent of the surrealist movement. The eight original pieces comprise drawings by Engonopoulos for the costumes of a 1959 production of Euripides’ “Ion” for the Thymelikos Thiasos theater company, while the copies are of iconic pieces that the artist painted to represent Greece at the 1954 Venice Biennale, as well as later works. Opening hours are Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ikastikos Kiklos DL, 6 Academias, Kolonaki, tel 210.364.6818, ikastikoskiklos.com