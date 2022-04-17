Sabine Hopfner & Stefan Canham | Thessaloniki | To April 29

Thessaloniki’s Museum of Modern Art and the northern port city’s branch of the Goethe Institute present an exhibition by visual artists and life partners Sabine Hopfner and Stefan Canham capturing their experience of exploring the Costakis Collection during visits to the Moni Lazariston venue in 2018 and 2019. Titled “The 27 Bus,” the show has been extended until April 29 from its original February deadline.

Museum of Modern Art, Moni Lazariston, 21 Kolokotroni, Stavroupoli, tel 2310.589.141, momus.gr