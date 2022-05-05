Anastasia Archonti Retrospective | Athens | To June 30

The Panayotis & Effie Michelis Foundation reopens its doors to the public with a retrospective on Anastasia Archonti, a self-taught artist who was born on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos in 1929 and produced an overlooked yet prolific oeuvre comprising more than 400 paintings. Her naif paintings drew inspiration from her native island but also from other parts of Greece that she visited, mainly in the countryside. According to art historian Maria Moschou, Archonti’s style is defined by a “systematic violation of all the conventional rules of proportion.” The retrospective is part of a wider effort by the Michelis Foundation to shed light on Greek naif art. Opening hours are Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 8 p.m. The inauguration takes place on May 5 at 7 p.m.

Michelis Foundation, 79 Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.721.8626, michelisfoundation.gr