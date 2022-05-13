Art Meets Artifacts | Athens | To August 20

The National Archaeological Museum presents a series of paintings and drawings by George Lazongas, emeritus professor of the Athens School of Fine Arts, inspired by ancient Greek history, mythology and art. Lazongas’ works – which he describes as a “palimpsests,” a concept the artist introduced to the terminology of local art history in the 1970s to describe the layering of the image at different moments in time – are set beside selected pieces of the museum’s wonderful collection to demonstrate how the past continues to shape the present.

National Archaeological Museum, 44 Patission, tel 213.214.4800, namuseum.gr