Andreas Siekmann | Athens | To June 30

Drawing on 1920s political constructivism, Berlin-based artist Andreas Siekmann comments on the transformation of East Germany into a capitalist economy and society after the fall of the Berlin Wall in “Faustpfand, Treuhand und die unsichtbare Hand” (Pawns, Trustees and the Invisible Hand), a series from 2005. Now, the Goethe Institute in Athens is showing the 20 prints, which have been adapted especially for a Greek audience and which are being displayed as part of its “New Old Properties” symposium, exploring the notion of ownership. Opening hours are Mondays to Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Goethe Institute, 14-16 Omirou, tel 210.366.1000, goethe.de