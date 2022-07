Twelve artists from different parts of the world comment on technology’s ability to erase cultural boundaries and efforts to build walls to protect cultures against its onslaught, at the Citronne Gallery on the island of Poros, through July 18. For more on the artists, see citronne.com.

