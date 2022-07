Influential and controversial US pop and conceptual art pioneer Jeff Koons presents a new installation on the island of Hydra inspired by the mythical Greek god of the sun and music.

Titled “Apollo,” the exhibition at the DESTE Foundation’s (deste.gr) Hydra branch in the old slaughterhouse also includes readymade objects selected by the artist to “engage the viewer in a metaphysical dialogue between the contemporary and ancient.”

The show runs until October 31.