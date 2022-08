Ten artists – Lila Belivanaki, Aggelos Chaniotis, Marilia Kolibiri, Nikos Lagos, Christos Michaelides, Dimitris Ntokos, Leonidas Papadopoulos, Christina Papaioannou and Elias Papanikolaou – get into the mood of the season in “Summerish.”

The group show is being hosted by the E Art Gallery (eartgallery.gr) on the road between Naousa and Marpissa, in Asteras Archilochos.

Opening times are 11 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. and 5.30 to 9 p.m. daily.