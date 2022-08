Running August 26-28 for its fourth outing, the Messolongi By Locals Festival (messolonghibylocals.com) is a local initiative inviting people from other parts of the country and the world to get to know this lovely part of Greece. It comprises organized hikes and walking tours, fishing expeditions, exhibitions of art, concerts, discussions and more that showcase the area’s history, culture and natural attractions.

