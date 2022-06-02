Cine Hispanofono | Athens | June 2-15

The sixth installment of the FeCHA Spanish-language film festival brings together 11 fictional features, six shorts that distinguished themselves at this year’s Goya Awards, two documentaries dedicated to the environment and a tribute to Mexican filmmaker Arturo Ripstein. The event starts officially on Thursday with Fernando Leon de Aranoa’s multi-award-winning “El Buen Patron” (The Perfect Boss, 2021), starring Javier Bardem, and closes with Ripstein’s 1978 “El Lugar Sin Limites” (The Place Without Limits). Screenings take place at the Trianon and Ellinis cinemas, and at the Hellenic American Union. For details, visit fecha.gr.