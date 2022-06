The Athens Open-Air Film Festival, a fun event that brings old favorites and new movies to public spaces and gardens across the Greek capital during the summer, is back. This week’s offerings are “Zabriskie Point” in the Italian Embassy garden on June 27 and “Modern Times” at the Roman Agora on June 29. To see the rest of the program and more details about the films and venues, visit aoaff.gr.

