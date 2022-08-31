Monophonics | Tour | September 1-6
Hot after the release of its new album “Sage Motel,” San Francisco-based psychedelic soul and neo-funk band Monophonics is playing to fans in several parts of Greece. For this mini-tour of the country, the band that gave us tracks like “Bang Bang,” “Promises” and “Hanging On” has teamed up with Taf Lathos, a local act that crosses hip-hip with demotic folk music. The tour starts on September 1 at Technopolis (100 Pireos, Gazi) in Athens, before heading to Kavala’s Akontisma venue on September 2, then Thessaloniki Beer Festival, the Lab Art Yard in Volos on September 5 after that, and the old slaughterhouse in Patra on September 6. Tickets can be booked online at viva.gr or by phone at 11876.