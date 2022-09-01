La Femme | Athens | September 2

French crossover pop act La Femme, which has gained a growing following in Greece since performing in the country in 2016, will be playing what promises to be a wonderfully crazy show at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (snfcc.org) on September 2. Also appearing on the Great Lawn on the same night are local bands The Steams, a neo-psyche act inspired by 1960s acid rock, and psychedelic rock band Dury Dava, which released its second album, “Deluxe,” in April. The show starts at 7.30 p.m. and admission is free of charge.

