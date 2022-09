Having been on tour all over the country this summer, enduring Greek rock-folk singer-songwriter Sokratis Malamas sold out Athens’ Technopolis cultural center earlier this month, but will be back in the capital on September 27. Before his appearance at the Vrachon Theater in Vyronas, Malamas will be performing at the Gis Theater in Thessaloniki on September 19. For reservations and details, visit viva.gr or call 11876.

