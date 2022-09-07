Jazz Fest | Syros | September 8-11

The 10th edition of the Syros Jazz Festival (syrosjazzfestival.gr) kicks off on the Cycladic island capital on Thursday night with a concert of West African music from Christos Adamidis and the Maisha Percussion group, at Guernica Music Steps, before its official launch the next day with saxophonist Dimitris Vassilakis, followed by the George Kontrafouris Trio and Cantina Analogue. Saturday’s program features Stathis Anninos followed by the Obradovic-Tixier Duo, while the final day’s concerts include Menios Gounaris and the Spiral Trio. There are also several parallel events, including an art exhibition.

