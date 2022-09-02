BGKO | Athens | September 4

Born in Spain in 2012, the Barcelona Gipsy balKan Orchestra (BGKO) has opened its arms to embrace an entire range of ethnic and traditional music from South America and Eastern Europe to the Middle East. The multicultural act also takes inspiration from a variety of genres, stretching from the Klezmer music of the Ashkenazi Jews to jazz manouche. As part of its nomadic wanderings across Europe, it is stopping at Athens’ Faliro Summer Theater at the former Olympic TaeKwonDo Arena in Palaio Faliro. Tickets can be booked online at viva.gr or by phone at 11876.

