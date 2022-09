Acclaimed Canadian pianist Alain Lefevre, who enjoys a loyal following here in Greece, has teamed up with fellow Canadian piano star Helene Mercier for an appearance at the Athens Concert Hall (megaron.gr). The duo will be performing two pieces by child prodigy Andra Mathieu, an original composition by Lefevre himself, and Ravel’s “Bolero” for two pianos.

