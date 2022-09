Renowned harpsichordist and conductor William Christie leads Les Arts Florissants in a show that combines music, dance and theater, in an anthology of emblematic works by Moliere on the occasion of the 400th anniversary of the French playwright’s birth, with compositions by Jean-Baptiste Lully and Marc-Antoine Charpentier, written for the comedian’s biggest hits. Tickets range from 12-45 euros and are already on sale via megaron.gr or 210.728.2333.

