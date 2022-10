The Greek-British dream pop singer-songwriter, who broke out with his first single, “Silent Revolution,” in 2018, is performing at Faust (12 Athinaidos, Monastiraki, faust.gr) after a successful summer tour. Apart from popular tracks, D3lta will also be playing new work, he announced on his Facebook page in a recent post. Tickets can be purchased in advance online at viva.gr or by phone at 11876.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy