Pasolini Tribute | Athens | October 6 – November 25

Celebrating 100 years since the birth of Pier Paolo Pasolini, the Italian Cultural Institute in Athens (47 Patission, iicatene.esteri.it) is hosting a series of events on the influential and controversial filmmaker and intellectual. These include a photography exhibition on “Pasolini and Greece,” opening on October 6 and running to November 25, and screenings of his films on October 6, 13 and 26 and November 9 and 15. These will all start at 7 p.m. and be in the original Italian with English subtitles (except for that on October 6). Then, on November 24, experts will come together for a roundtable discussion on his relationship with Greece and Greek culture.

