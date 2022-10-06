Theodore at the Observatory | Athens | October 11
Ambient electronica composer and multi-instrumentalist Theodore was due to give an exclusive performance of tracks from his new album, “The Voyage,” at the National Observatory of Athens for one date only on October 6, but an additional date has been added on October 11 after tickets for the first show sold out fast. Released in March, “The Voyage,” which he’ll be presenting at the top of the Hill of the Nymphs, is inspired by space travel as a metaphor for our inner journeys of self-discovery. Tickets cost 10 euros and are on sale at viva.gr or by phone on 11876.