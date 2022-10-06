Theodore at the Observatory | Athens | October 11

Ambient electronica composer and multi-instrumentalist Theodore was due to give an exclusive performance of tracks from his new album, “The Voyage,” at the National Observatory of Athens for one date only on October 6, but an additional date has been added on October 11 after tickets for the first show sold out fast. Released in March, “The Voyage,” which he’ll be presenting at the top of the Hill of the Nymphs, is inspired by space travel as a metaphor for our inner journeys of self-discovery. Tickets cost 10 euros and are on sale at viva.gr or by phone on 11876.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy