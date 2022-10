World-class dance ensemble RootlessRoot teamed up with British sculptor Peter Randall-Page for the 2021 production “Stones and Bones” that was first presented by the Onassis Cultural Center in Athens. The ensemble is now taking its performance on the transience of existence and our need to leave our mark on the world to the Thessaloniki Concert Hall in a show organized by the city’s municipal authority. For tickets and info, visit viva.gr.

