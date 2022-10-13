Stand-Up Comedy | Athens | October 16

The Athens English Comedy Club turns 3 with a special show at the Eliart Theater (127 Konstantinoupoleos) featuring a lineup of nine comedians who helped nurture the initiative into toddlerhood. Doors at the wheelchair-friendly theater open at 8.30 p.m. and tickets can be purchased in advance at viva.gr or by calling 11876. The artists taking the stage at Sunday’s celebratory event are Dimitris Dimopoulos, Katerina Vrana, Konstantinos Bouras-Baimakos, Xrysa Katsarini, Alex Titkov, Odysseas Deniz Urem, Dimitri Doukoglou, Athina Kefalopoulou and Asim Basaran. You can find out more about the club on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy