National Theater of Northern Greece Festival
The theater company’s annual summer festival continues at the Gis Theater with the plays “Farewell Anatolia” by Dido Sotiriou on July 1 and “Blood Wedding” by Federico Garcia Lorca on July 4. At the Dasos Theater, it presents “Aristophanes-Herondas: Contra Tempo,” an original NTNG production, on July 6 and 7, Euripides’ “Helen” on July 14 and 15, “Elektra” on July 18-20, and “Iphigenia at Aulis” on July 28. On the music front, Greek arthouse rocker Thanasis Papakonstantinou will play the Gis Theater on July 6 and 7. For more, go to ntng.gr.