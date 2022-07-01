WHAT'S ON

National Theater of Northern Greece Festival

National Theater of Northern Greece Festival

The theater company’s annual summer festival continues at the Gis Theater with the plays “Farewell Anatolia” by Dido Sotiriou on July 1 and “Blood Wedding” by Federico Garcia Lorca on July 4. At the Dasos Theater, it presents “Aristophanes-Herondas: Contra Tempo,” an original NTNG production, on July 6 and 7, Euripides’ “Helen” on July 14 and 15, “Elektra” on July 18-20, and “Iphigenia at Aulis” on July 28. On the music front, Greek arthouse rocker Thanasis Papakonstantinou will play the Gis Theater on July 6 and 7. For more, go to ntng.gr.

On Stage

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Blithe Spirit | Athens | To April 16
WHAT'S ON

Blithe Spirit | Athens | To April 16

Night of the Iguana | Athens | November 13, 20 & 24
WHAT'S ON

Night of the Iguana | Athens | November 13, 20 & 24

Synthesis | Athens | October 29-31
WHAT'S ON

Synthesis | Athens | October 29-31

Paradise | Athens | October 29 – November 7
WHAT'S ON

Paradise | Athens | October 29 – November 7

Bladder Diplomacy | Athens | October 16 & 17
WHAT'S ON

Bladder Diplomacy | Athens | October 16 & 17

The Call of Prometheus | Athens | October 7-9
WHAT'S ON

The Call of Prometheus | Athens | October 7-9