National Theater of Northern Greece Festival

The theater company’s annual summer festival continues at the Gis Theater with the plays “Farewell Anatolia” by Dido Sotiriou on July 1 and “Blood Wedding” by Federico Garcia Lorca on July 4. At the Dasos Theater, it presents “Aristophanes-Herondas: Contra Tempo,” an original NTNG production, on July 6 and 7, Euripides’ “Helen” on July 14 and 15, “Elektra” on July 18-20, and “Iphigenia at Aulis” on July 28. On the music front, Greek arthouse rocker Thanasis Papakonstantinou will play the Gis Theater on July 6 and 7. For more, go to ntng.gr.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy