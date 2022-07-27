WHAT'S ON

English Comedy Club | Athens

Stand-up fans should save the date, as The Cube (73 Aeolou), an innovative co-working space, is hosting an evening of comedy in English on Sunday.

Founded in 2019, the Athens English Comedy Club is the first and only purely English comedy club in Greece.

It presents 10 comedians, performing sets of five minutes each, on The Cube’s rooftop terrace – complete with an Acropolis view.

Doors open at 8.30 p.m. and tickets cost 10 euros on the night or 8 euros in advance from eventbrite.com.

