Israeli Festival | Athens | October 20-23

The Trianon Cinema (22 Kodringtonos) is hosting a mini-festival in cooperation with the Israeli Embassy in Athens, showcasing a selection of five films that reflect current trends in Israel’s cinematic community. The films are “Karaoke” by Moshe Rosenthal, “People That Are Not Me” and “All Eyes off Me” by Hadas Ben Aroya, and the documentaries “The Last Chapter of A.B. Yehoshua” and “The Fourth Window,” on Amos Oz, by Yair Qedar. On Saturday, meanwhile, Itay Dvori will present his innovative “Comic Concert,” a performance marrying music with comic book animation. All the directors will be present at the event, while the films will be screened with Greek and English subtitles. For tickets, visit viva.gr or call 11876, while more details are available on the Israeli Film Days page on Facebook.

Pasolini Tribute | Athens | October 6 – November 25
Spanish Cinema Day | Online | October 6
Gener8ion | Athens | To October 23
Premiere Nights | Athens | September 28 – October 9
Animasyros | Syros | September 20-25
Free screenings | Athens
