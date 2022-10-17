WHAT'S ON

Russian Avant-Garde | Thessaloniki | To October 30

The Lazariston Monastery is showcasing 47 pieces from the renowned Costakis Collection in a bid to acquaint viewers with seminal pieces from the fascinating world of the Russian avant-garde. These included pieces by top representatives of the movement, like Ivan Kliun, Gustav Klutsis, El Lissitzky, Kazimir Malevich, Lyubov Popova, Antonina Sofronova, Vladimir Tatlin and Nadezhda Udaltsova. The exhibition is organized by the Museum of Modern Art (momus.gr).

