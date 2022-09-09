Arthur Jafa | Piraeus | September 9 – October 2

Critically acclaimed American video artist and cinematographer Arthur Jafa is making his debut appearance in the country as part of the cultural exchange initiative Greece in USA, with a solo show at the Port of Piraeus’ Stone Warehouse (Gate 2, Monday-Friday, 1-8 p.m.). Examining the history and life experience of African-American people, “Love Is The Message” is a convergence of found footage that traces African-American identity through a vast spectrum of contemporary imagery, set to Kanye West’s gospel-inspired hip-hop track, “Ultralight Beam.” The show is the inaugural exhibition of a new cultural platform called Artport II, a collaboration between Greece in USA and the Municipal Theater of Piraeus.

