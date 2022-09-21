WHAT'S ON

Nicolas Hubesch | Athens | To October 13

Wandering around the streets of Athens during the lockdowns, French artist Nicolas Hubesch became inspired by the rundown apartment blocks and neighborhoods that went up across the Greek capital – as well as in other parts of the country – to accommodate thousands of refugees from Asia Minor a century ago. A series of drawings he made at the time and later is now on display at the French Institute of Athens (ifa.gr, 31 Sina) as part of a series of events commemorating the Asia Minor Catastrophe and addressing its impact on the present day

