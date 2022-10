A selection of more than 100 drawings, paintings and wood and fabric compositions attest to Tassos Mantzavinos’ enduring fascination with Byzantine art in a show at the institution dedicated to the subject, the Byzantine & Christian Museum (byzantinemuseum.gr). Chiefly, the exhibition seeks to highlight how elements of religious and folk art and architecture influenced the artist’s personal idiom.

