Konstantinos Parthenis | Athens | To November 28

The Greek National Gallery (nationalgallery.gr) presents 150 pieces from its comprehensive collection on post-impressionist pioneer Konstantinos Parthenis (1878-1967). This is the first major retrospective ever held on Parthenis, who is not only regarded as forging new paths in modernism and developing his own, very personal idiom, but also for his influential role as a professor at the Athens School of Fine Arts in shaping future talent and changing the institutional approach to art. “Konstantinos Parthenis: Painting an Ideal Greece,” runs through November 28.

