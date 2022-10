The National Museum of Contemporary Art (emst.gr) presents a solo show by acclaimed photographer and photojournalist Eirini Vourloumis. “In the Same Space” juxtaposes candid shots taken by the photographer on her mobile camera around different parts of Athens with paintings by her grandfather Andreas Vourloumis depicting the city more than half a century ago.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy