Photography Exhibition | Athens | To September 30

Athens Photo World’s (apw.gr) summer exhibition on “Nature and the Environment” is back on show through the end of the month at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (snfcc.org). It features photos that capture the topic through the eyes of the late Yannis Behrakis and 33 other Reuters photographers, with the aim of highlighting the beauty of our planet, as well as encouraging us to reflect on the impact of human activity on Earth. The show was curated by Reuters Chief Photographer for Greece and Cyprus Alkis Konstantinidis and Athens Photo World Artistic Director Thanassis Stavrakis.

