Ecoculture Festival | Elefsina | September 24 & 25

Eleusis European Cultural Capital 2023 (2023eleusis.eu) is holding a two-day celebration of the environment this weekend and launching a new location by “reactivating” the West Attica town’s Oasis campsite. The grounds of the former municipal facility will be used to host a rich program of events including roundtable discussions on things like sustainable agriculture and the impact of poor environmental practices on public health, seminars on new farming and gardening techniques, activities for the entire family and outdoor adventures. Visit the website for the detailed program and to reserve a spot where necessary.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy