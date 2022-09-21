Ecoculture Festival | Elefsina | September 24 & 25
Eleusis European Cultural Capital 2023 (2023eleusis.eu) is holding a two-day celebration of the environment this weekend and launching a new location by “reactivating” the West Attica town’s Oasis campsite. The grounds of the former municipal facility will be used to host a rich program of events including roundtable discussions on things like sustainable agriculture and the impact of poor environmental practices on public health, seminars on new farming and gardening techniques, activities for the entire family and outdoor adventures. Visit the website for the detailed program and to reserve a spot where necessary.