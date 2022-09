The challenges of climate change and what we can do to mitigate its impact is the key theme of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center’s (snfcc.org) first Green Weekend. Stretching out across the SNFCC’s grounds, the event includes information stalls, lectures from eminent academics and activists, carbon footprint tracking, lots of relevant activities for kids, workshops for adults and more.

