The Christmas Theater (www.ct.gr) brings Las Vegas to Athens for a festival of mind-blowing magic and death-defying acts that promise to thrill young and old alike. The lineup includes award-winning acts from all over the world, like Anca & Lucca from Austria, Takamitsu Uchida from Japan and Andre Blake from Germany. For tickets, call 211.770.1700, or visit www.viva.gr.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy