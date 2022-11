The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (snfcc.org) has prepared a fun program of events for children, families and adults for the holiday season. Among the many events taking place at the coastal venue is a concert by state broadcaster ERT’s Contemporary Music Orchestra dedicated to the master of the musical, Andrew Lloyd Webber. It includes popular songs from shows like “Cats,” “Phantom of the Opera” and more.

