The angelic voices of the Mozart Boys Choir of Vienna herald Christmas at the Athens Concert Hall (megaron.gr) with two shows. The acclaimed ensemble’s festive program will comprise well-known pieces by Purcell, Mozart, Diabelli and Franck, as well as traditional Christmas songs from Austria, England, Latin America and Greece.

