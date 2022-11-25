WHAT'S ON

The Callas Birthday | Athens | November 26 – December 30

The Callas Birthday | Athens | November 26 – December 30

After 20 years of shaking up the Greek creative scene, local artistic collective The Callas is celebrating its milestone birthday in a big way, taking over the -1 level of the Onassis Cultural Center (onassis.org) for just over a month. In that time, it will perform live music, throw parties, bring guests from abroad, exhibit art made of found materials such as old Athens paving stones, screen films and much, much more. The Callas have named the event “Love Solidarity Death (L.S.D).”

Special Event

