Dog Adoption Fair | Athens | October 23
Your best friend may be waiting for you this Sunday at Athens’ Eleftherias Park, which is hosting an adoption fair for the Aigialeia shelter for stray dogs “Ta Filarakia” (Buddies). Shelter workers and volunteers will be on hand to talk about the important work being done by the organization to spay, neuter and protect strays in the northern Peloponnese, but also to introduce the public to its wards and to find them a forever home. The fair will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.