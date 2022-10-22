WHAT'S ON

Dog Adoption Fair | Athens | October 23

Dog Adoption Fair | Athens | October 23

Your best friend may be waiting for you this Sunday at Athens’ Eleftherias Park, which is hosting an adoption fair for the Aigialeia shelter for stray dogs “Ta Filarakia” (Buddies). Shelter workers and volunteers will be on hand to talk about the important work being done by the organization to spay, neuter and protect strays in the northern Peloponnese, but also to introduce the public to its wards and to find them a forever home. The fair will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Animal Protection Special Event

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Konstantinos Parthenis | Athens | To November 28
WHAT'S ON

Konstantinos Parthenis | Athens | To November 28

Suzanne Ciani | Athens | October 23
WHAT'S ON

Suzanne Ciani | Athens | October 23

All About Science | Athens | October 21-23
WHAT'S ON

All About Science | Athens | October 21-23

Tassos Mantzavinos | Athens | To December 12, 2023
WHAT'S ON

Tassos Mantzavinos | Athens | To December 12, 2023

Louis Pasteur Tribute | Athens | October 20 – November 19
WHAT'S ON

Louis Pasteur Tribute | Athens | October 20 – November 19

Asia Minor Catastrophe | Athens | October 20 – February 20
WHAT'S ON

Asia Minor Catastrophe | Athens | October 20 – February 20