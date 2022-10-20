All About Science | Athens | October 21-23

Science, technology and innovation are being celebrated at the City of Athens’ Technopolis cultural center this weekend with a rich program of events, ranging from lectures by internationally respected experts, experiments and presentations, interactive exhibitions, chemistry shows, workshops for kids and adults, and much more. The theme of this year’s Athens Science Festival is “foresight,” as it seeks to explore the challenges that lie ahead and ways to address them with exciting new discoveries. For details concerning the roster of speakers and all the different events, visit athens-science-festival.gr.

