Fun and groovy French funk, pop and rock act Deluxe are coming to the stage of Arch (in a building that once housed the Athens School of Architecture). Their appearance in Greece is part of a tour promoting their new album, “Moustache Gracias.” Tickets are available online at viva.gr or by calling 11876.

