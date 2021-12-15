Skating Rinks | Athens | To January

For a fun day out on the ice, the City of Athens and the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center have created ice-skating rinks for the holiday season. The 400-square meter municipal rink has been set up in Kotzia Square in front of City Hall and will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily until January 6. Sessions are 30 minutes long and free of charge, but must be reserved in advance at pagodromio.christmasinathens.gr.

Over at the SNFCC on the capital’s southern coast, the ice rink is located near the Canal and is also open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., free of charge, until February 6. Pre-registration for a 40-minute session on the rink starts every Monday at noon on the website snfcc.org.