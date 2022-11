Folk rock, indie pop sensation Jack Savoretti is returning to his fans in Greece with two shows, performing tracks from his best-selling 2021 lockdown album “Europiana” and older pieces from his breakout “Singing to Strangers.” The English act will perform at the Thessaloniki Concert Hall (tch.gr) and Athens’ Faliro Arena (tickets from viva.gr).

