One of the world’s top violinists, Latvia’s Gidon Kremer is celebrating his 75th birthday with a world tour and will also be making a stop in Greece before heading to Paris. For his performance at the Thessaloniki Concert Hall (tch.gr), Kremer and his trio (with Lithuanian cellist Giedre Dirvanauskaite and fellow Latvian Georgijs Osokins on piano) will perform pieces by Schumann, Kancheli, Polena and Rachmaninoff.

