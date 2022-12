It’s All Oh So Souvenir to Me has invited 40 designers to come up with their own modern versions of the traditional Greek New Year’s charm (gouri), playing with classic religious themes and folksy motifs. The show takes place at the design company’s headquarters (44 Sina, Kolonaki) and part of the proceeds from sales will be donated to the charity for the homeless and needy O Allos Anthropos.

