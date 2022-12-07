WHAT'S ON

Iannis Xenakis Tribute | Athens | December 9

Iannis Xenakis Tribute | Athens | December 9
[AMNA]

Renowned for the “shattering visceral power” of his work, as per the Guardian, avant-garde Greek-French composer (and architect) Iannis Xenakis (1922-2001) is the subject of a tribute at the Athens Concert Hall (megaron.gr) marking the centenary of his birth. Put together by conductor Nikos Vassiliou, the program comprises Xenakis’ “Hiketides” and “Metastaseis,” as well as Edgard Varese’s “Offrandes,” Olivier Messiaen’s “Oiseaux Exotiques” and Leo Brouwer’s “Concierto de Volos.” The Athens State Orchestra is joined by soprano Mia Mantino, pianist Titos Gouvelis and guitarist Costas Cotsiolis.

Music

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Uriah Heep | Thessaloniki & Athens | December 14 & 15
WHAT'S ON

Uriah Heep | Thessaloniki & Athens | December 14 & 15

Jazz at the Museum | Athens | December 2
WHAT'S ON

Jazz at the Museum | Athens | December 2

Jack Savoretti | Thessaloniki & Athens | December 2 & 3
WHAT'S ON

Jack Savoretti | Thessaloniki & Athens | December 2 & 3

Gidon Kremer Trio | Thessaloniki | November 28
WHAT'S ON

Gidon Kremer Trio | Thessaloniki | November 28

GoGo Penguin | Athens | November 25
WHAT'S ON

GoGo Penguin | Athens | November 25

Deluxe | Athens | November 26
WHAT'S ON

Deluxe | Athens | November 26