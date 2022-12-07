Iannis Xenakis Tribute | Athens | December 9

Renowned for the “shattering visceral power” of his work, as per the Guardian, avant-garde Greek-French composer (and architect) Iannis Xenakis (1922-2001) is the subject of a tribute at the Athens Concert Hall (megaron.gr) marking the centenary of his birth. Put together by conductor Nikos Vassiliou, the program comprises Xenakis’ “Hiketides” and “Metastaseis,” as well as Edgard Varese’s “Offrandes,” Olivier Messiaen’s “Oiseaux Exotiques” and Leo Brouwer’s “Concierto de Volos.” The Athens State Orchestra is joined by soprano Mia Mantino, pianist Titos Gouvelis and guitarist Costas Cotsiolis.

