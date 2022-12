Accomplished Greek dancer and choreographer Evangelos Poulinas is taking the stage at the Thessaloniki Concert Hall (tch.gr) with “Bright Future,” a piece inspired by the need to control what comes next and the ability to embrace the unexpected. Poulinas, a graduate of the New York University Tisch School of the Arts and the Athens State School of Dance, will be performing along with Sevasti Zafira and Maria Manoukian.

