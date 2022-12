Italian tenors Sabino Gaita, Luca Sala and Evans Tonon dip into the treasure chest of bel canto to present a festive program of Italian music, popular arias and Christmas carols at the Thessaloniki Concert Hall (tch.gr). Their ensemble will be joined by the concert hall’s youth symphony orchestra.

