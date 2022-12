The Goulandris Museum (goulandris.gr) is hosting a series of live shows dedicated to music from cinema. This Friday features the jazz ensemble Spiral Trio (Spyros Manesis on piano, Arionas Gyftakis on double bass and Anastasis Gouliaris on drums) performing a tribute to the great Nino Rota, with variations of his themes for such classics as “The Godfather” and work written for Federico Fellini and Luchino Visconti.

